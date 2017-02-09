St. Louis basketball team bus stolen after loss

The Saint Louis University men’s basketball had their team bus stolen after they lost a game Wednesday night.

The team had just lost 70-55 to St. Bonaventure when they walked out of the arena to find their bus was gone.

Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus. #SCNotTop10 pic.twitter.com/Au9LwpofO1 — SLU Men’s Basketball (@SaintLouisMBB) February 9, 2017

A female bus driver had taken off with the team’s bus with equipment and gear still on board. A New York State Trooper added that the driver was drunk.

The state police finally found the bus stopped in Randolph, New York, about 40 miles from the arena. The bus was located with the help of GPS-equipped electronics that were left on the bus.

The unidentified driver was arrested and faces a charge of driving while intoxicated. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

The team eventually made it to the airport for a flight home shortly after midnight.

