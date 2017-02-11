St. Louis Blues Dominating Road Trip, Can It Continue?

St. Louis Blues fans I am excited about tonights game, since the Blues have been playing well the past couple of games. We will be taking on the Montreal Canadiens who lead the Atlantic Division.

Mike Yeo (head coach of the St. Louis Blues) has been obviously doing a great job. The team won the last four of five games since he took over. Everyone seems to be upping their game.

It’s great to see Vladimir Tarasenko having the opportunity to net one and the whole team contributing, even Jake Allen. I think we have the scoring down, but there’s a lot of guys on the ice that can shoot the puck.

Even the defenseman are playing well lately though. Something I feel like we need to work on is keeping the momentum going. Every team from tonight to the end of the season is going to try to shut us down.

If we maintain the pressure we have seen from the past games, then we can make our way to the playoffs. Even without Robbi Fabbri and Paul Stastny, I still feel that we aren’t far away from winning most games.

Stastny shouldn’t be out very long with a lower-body injury. While he is, Alexander Steen will be taking all the heat tonight on the face off dot.

What to expect going forward

There will be a couple of line changes tonight against Montreal. We are expecting Stastny to be out of the lineup so most likely Steen will move on the first line as well as someone like Magnus Paajarvi to accompany Tarasenko. It’s good to know that we have a hard worker on the first line to battle for the puck.

Jake Allen is set to make the start for the Blues. He has won the last three games and only allowed five goals total in that time period.

“Its a tough building to play in,” said Mike Yeo in a pregame interview. “It’s a tough building to win in, but that’s what makes it great, and in order to make that happen we’re going to have to be at our best tonight.”

“It’s a great opportunity for us as a team and we continue to grow,” said David Perron today. The Blues have re-earned their spot as third in the central division. If we continue to play our hardest out there we can get catch up to the better teams out there and compete with them to the top.

St. Louis just needs to keep the momentum going. That’s been tricky so far this year though.

