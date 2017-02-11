St. Louis Blues Morning Links: Les Habitants Are Next

The St. Louis Blues will put their winning streak to the test again tonight. This time their foe will be the Atlantic Division leading Montreal Canadiens.

The St. Louis Blues have a chance to tie their season’s longest win streak tonight. In their way stands the Montreal Canadiens, the leading team in the Atlantic Division.

The Blues may not have to worry about where Montreal stands, but they are currently better off than St. Louis. The Canadiens are nine points ahead of the Blues, but they have not been at their best lately.

Montreal had lost four in a row before beating Arizona on Thursday. They have lost six of their last nine as well.

Scoring has suddenly become a rather big issue too. During their four-game losing streak, they failed to score more than two goals in every game but one.

It is rather interesting how the course of a few games can change the outlook of teams. The Canadiens have more goals scored right now than the Blues, however the Blues are on a good winning streak and St. Louis has scored two or more goals in six of the last eight.

The Blues offense has gone through a bit of a resurgence. It was never great and may never be great as presently constituted. However, they have finally become the speedier team they sought to be from the start of the year.

Similarly to the Blues when they were in their winter doldrums, the key will be Carey Price and the Canadiens defense. Montreal has conceded 15 goals in their last five. That includes a 1-0 defeat to Edmonton.

Unfortunately, Blues fans know all too well the luck we have. St. Louis has a tendency to be the team players break out of their funk against. Either the player or the team find their game against ours for some reason.

Call it fate or call it luck or coincidence. It seems to happen too much for our liking.

So, it falls upon the Blues to make this work. The team has some great chemistry going, but they will have to figure out a new chemistry without one of their key players.

While it is not official, it is expected Paul Stastny will not play. It figures just when the line that place Stastny, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Steen together clicked, something would happen.

It is not expected to be long term, but anything that disrupts the team could be an issue. From a fan’s perspective, we just want to see the same effort we have witnessed the last few games.

Winning would be great and just what the doctor ordered. As mentioned on Twitter though, it’s just nice to be looking forward to Blues games again.

