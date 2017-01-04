St. Louis Cardinals: Winter of Discontent for a Cardinals Fan

We are now in the middle of the doldrums that are the offseason between a St. Louis Cardinals season that ended in disappointment and a season to come. I hate the doldrums.

Webster’s dictionary defines doldrums as a spell of listlessness or despondency; or a state or period of inactivity, stagnation, or slump. These definitions seem to fit this time of year for the current slate that is the St. Louis Cardinals. I, for one, am sick and tired of this time.

2016 fizzled and left us with the St. Louis Cardinals exiting the postseason far too early. That said, they likely exited as to be expected under the lackluster management by Mike Matheny. Fast forward to this offseason when Matheny would be entering the final year of his contract only to receive an extension from the organization.

Snooze.

I understand the reasoning behind the extension so please don’t start attacking me out of the gate. I now turn my hope to wishing Matheny the best since he has security and since he has Mike Schildt from Memphis who will instantly make him better.

Matheny’s extension was followed by a period of wait and frustration as the St. Louis Cardinals were linked to many trade rumors. Almost none of these played to be true. That was until the Dexter Fowler rumor landed the outfielder on the St. Louis Cardinals.

We Cardinals fans were finally excited about something this winter. Well, some were excited and others held tempered excitement. Either way, something had happened and Cardinals Nation- for the time of the buzz of the signing- no longer sat with only hope in their hands.

Since the Fowler signing, crickets. Well, that’s not fair either, is it? Since the Fowler signing, the St. Louis Cardinals have been linked again to player names such as Justin Turner– didn’t land anything for the Cardinals- and Edwin Encarnacion– didn’t land anything for the Cardinals- and even Brian Dozier– hasn’t yet landed anything for the Cardinals- but these have basically just been rumors.

But wait, am I missing something? Oh yes, I am missing the early splash that Mozeliak made this winter when he signed Brett Cecil. This was a great move but came so early that it allowed too much space between it and the Fowler news to have held my interest and I’m sure others lost mental space as well.

Let me get to the point… I am sick of winter. I love the cold weather but dislike the inactivity hitting us currently. Is Mozeliak finished? Are other moves coming? Will Matt Adams actually find a new home?

To satiate me and the remainder of Cardinals Nation, let me detail the days remaining as we all sit at our windows and long for spring and the crack of the ball against a wooden bat. As of today, Wednesday, January 4, we are forty days away from the reporting of pitchers and catchers. We are forty-three days away from position players reporting. We are fifty-one days away from the first spring training game and eighty-seven days from opening day.

Some remaining questions that continue to add ire to my already disgruntled winter: When will Mozeliak actually find a suitor for Adams (I know this is a repeat of a sentence above)? Will the club add another outfielder? Will Mozeliak actually make the right move and offer extensions to likes of Yadier Molina and Carlos Martinez?

One more thing: if the winter hasn’t been cruel enough for you yet, check out the video below wherein the focus is (yet again) on the Cubs. When will the St. Louis Cardinals recapture the discussion limelight?

Cardinals Nation, what do you do during the winter while you wait for the St. Louis Cardinals to make moves and/or return to active duty? How do you pass the offseason months? Let us know on Twitter and go CARDINALS!

