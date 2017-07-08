St Louis drops minimum wage by more than $2

Watters Asks Wrestling Fans About Trump’s CNN Body-Slam GIF

St. Louis, Missouri lowered its minimum wage from $10 to $7.70, the minimum for the rest of the state.

St. Louis raise the minimum wage to $10 in 2015. On Aug. 28, however, a Missouri law will go into effect preventing cities from inventing their own minimum wage separate from the state.

Republican Governor Eric Greitens had said the raised minimum wage will “kill jobs, and despite what you hear from liberals, it will take money out of people’s pockets.”

“This increase in the minimum wage might read pretty on paper, but it doesn’t work in practice,” Greitens said. “Government imposes an arbitrary wage, and small businesses either have to cut people’s hours or let them go.”

Democratic St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson disagreed, calling the law “a setback for working families.”

Krauthammer: ‘KGB Agent,’ ‘Liar’ Putin Would Never Admit to Election Meddling

The $7.70 rate is still higher than the federally mandated minimum, $7.25.

Meanwhile, cities across the nation raised their minimum wages. Seattle and Minneapolis voted to eventually raise it to $15. Washington, D.C. and several California cities raised the minimum to $12 or $12.50.

A report on Seattle’s wage hike showed the new policy had at least a few unintended effects. Low-wage workers’ hours went down on average 9 percent in 2016 and made $125 less per month.

‘Shame on You:’ Activist Who Called For ‘Jihad’ Against Trump Sparks Clash With Ben Shapiro and CAIR Rep

Podesta Twitter Rant Calls Trump ‘Whack Job,’ Denies Keeping DNC Servers From FBI

Bolling: NYC Mayor a ‘Despicable Self-Dealing Clown’ for Disrespecting Slain Cop