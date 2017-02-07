St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy: Kristina Mladenovic takes home title

St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy: Kristina Mladenovic takes home the title and wins her first career women’s singles WTA title.

St. Petersburg women’s singles play included some of the best in tennis.

Kristina Mladenovic was able to overcome the competitive field of play and earn her first ever women’s singles title on the WTA Tour. The 23-year-old French tennis player was fantastic throughout the week.

More from Lob and Smash

Mladenovic has already proven herself to be a strong doubles player on tour, but her title at St. Petersburg shows her to be someone to consider in singles action.

She had to defeat a talented field of players this past week in order to reach glory at the tournament. Mladenovic’s significant wins came over American tennis player Venus Williams and world No. 21 Roberta Vinci.

The young French tennis player won her first ever WTA singles title on Sunday, defeating Yulia Putintseva, 6-2, 6-7(3), 6-4. The three-set match forced the young Frenchwoman to dig deep for the Ladies Trophy in St. Petersburg.

She has been in finals matches on tour before, but coming through for her win in St. Petersburg shows that she may be someone to look out for in 2017.

Mladenovic is currently the world No. 31 in women’s singles tennis. While she had seen success in doubles play at Melbourne Park, her singles run was cut short early. The win at St. Petersburg is a sign of resilience for the young French tennis player.

Stay tuned to see how the WTA Tour shakes out over the coming weeks.

Want your voice heard? Join the Lob and Smash team!

Check back for updates on the men’s ATP World Tour, the women’s WTA Tour, and other tennis news from Lob and Smash.

This article originally appeared on