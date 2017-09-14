Stakeholders meet to figure out Ocean City inlet shoaling

Maryland State Senator Jim Mathias is spearheading efforts to determine short-term and long-term solutions to a shoaling problem plaguing the Ocean City Inlet. Over the summer Sen. Mathias has held 3 stakeholder meetings to identify the problem, and determine a path forward. As a result, the Army Corps of Engineers located funds to dredge the inlet, which is scheduled for a 3 day period in October.

Additionally, Sen. Mathias requested the Department of Natural Resources survey the inlet thoroughly. The results revealed deep water and shallow shoaled hazard areas, and since then a request was sent to the Coast Guard to realign navigational buoys. Ultimately, Sen. Mathias hopes the Army Corps of Engineers will permanently deepen and wident the inlet channel.