Stakeholders meet to figure out Ocean City inlet shoaling

By Tom Sherman -
0
45

Maryland State Senator Jim Mathias is spearheading efforts to determine short-term and long-term solutions to a shoaling problem plaguing the Ocean City Inlet. Over the summer Sen. Mathias has held 3 stakeholder meetings to identify the problem, and determine a path forward. As a result, the Army Corps of Engineers located funds to dredge the inlet, which is scheduled for a 3 day period in October.

Additionally, Sen. Mathias requested the Department of Natural Resources survey the inlet thoroughly. The results revealed deep water and shallow shoaled hazard areas, and since then a request was sent to the Coast Guard to realign navigational buoys. Ultimately, Sen. Mathias hopes the Army Corps of Engineers will permanently deepen and wident the inlet channel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR