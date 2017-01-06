Stallone sisters' secrets

“Rocky” star Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters – Sophie, Sistine and Scarlet – will make Golden Globe history this weekend as the first Miss Golden Girls sister act.

Stallone, 70, once said about his daughters, “I wish my daughters would box. I’m so worried about the guys coming up to them. I would love them to be able to smack a guy right off a bar stool.”

But now it’s time for Stallone to step aside and let her daughters shine. But guys beware — Rambo will be watching!