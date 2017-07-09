Stanton homers twice as Marlins complete sweep of Giants (Jul 09, 2017)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, the second coming after A.J. Ellis’ tiebreaking two-run home run in the 11th inning, and the Miami Marlins held on to beat the San Francisco Giants 10-8 on Sunday to complete a sweep.

Miami blew a 7-4 lead when the Giants scored three runs off Kyle Barraclough in the eighth before Ellis and Stanton lifted the Marlins in extra innings.

J.T. Realmuto reached on shortstop Brandon Crawford’s throwing error leading off the 11th. After JT Riddle flew out, Ellis hit a tiebreaking two-run home run. It was Ellis’ first career pinch hit home run.

Stanton, who homered in the fifth off starter Johnny Cueto, then tacked on No. 26 against George Kontos (0-3).

The Marlins head into the All-Star break having won five of six.

Nick Wittgren (2-1) retired six batters for the win and A.J. Ramos pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

