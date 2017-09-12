Star hit on 16-year-old?

James Woods faced serious accusations on social media after he criticized the plot of an upcoming film that centers on a gay romance.

Woods slammed Armie Hammer’s new film, “Call Me By Your Name,” on Twitter seemingly because it features a 17-year-old becoming romantically involved with a 24-year-old. Late Monday, Amber Tamblyn claimed on Twitter that the actor hit on her when she was 16 years old.

Replying to the tread with Woods’ comment about the film, she wrote, “James Woods tried to pick me and my friend up at a restaurant once. He wanted to take us to Vegas. ‘I’m 16’ I said. ‘Even better’”

The actor, 70, eventually replied to a Twitter user who questioned him about the accusation, claiming Tamblyn was lying.

The user charged, “What makes a 24yo/17yo gay relationship inherently indecent but skeevy old guys trying to pick up a pair of 16 year old girls is okay?”

Woods replied, “The first is illegal. The second is a lie.”

Tamblyn fired back on Tuesday.

“Since I know people love to question the intengrity and honesty of women when they come forward with stories like this, here you go,” she tweeted along with a text message exchange with a friend named “Billy” who claims to also recalls Woods approaching them.

Earlier on Monday, Woods shared a post about the film and wrote, “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA”

Hammer then slammed Woods on social media writing, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…?”

The actor dated two much-younger women publicly. When he was 66, he dated 20-year-old Kristen Bauguess. Prior to that he was in a relationship with 26-year-old Ashley Madison, whom he dated for six years.

The “Casino” actor, who is an outspoken conservative, tweeted late Monday that the social media backlash was coming from liberals.

“Somebody told me the libs are yelping. Troll traffic is up. I don’t pay any attention really. I like Armie Hammer as an actor though. A lot.”

One Woods’ fan showed support on social media writing, “How much crap did you get for voicing the truth about Armie’s new movie? You were your usual brave self. I appreciated you saying it.”

Woods ended the back-and-forth Monday night by writing, “Okay, now I want all my little trolls to put on their onesies and go to bed! Final word on this: I don’t give a s–t what liberals think.”

Woods did not return Fox News’ request for comment.

