Star: It was all Corinne

DeMario Jackson is breaking his silence on what he says really happened while filming “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Jackson told E! News Monday evening in the first of a two-part interview that fellow contestant Corinne Olympios was the “aggressor” in the encounter that led the ABC show to shut down production.

Warner Bros. launched an investigation into a reported incident between Olympios and Jackson after a third-party filed a complaint of inappropriate behavior, claiming the two contestants were getting hot and heavy in a pool and Olympios may have been too drunk to consent. The production company has since concluded that no misconduct occurred, effectively vindicating Jackson after reports suggested he sexually assaulted Olympios.

“That night was probably the wildest night of my entire life,” Jackson told E!.

Jackson recalled his first meeting with Olympios on the Mexico set of the dating show. He said they connected over being “Bachelor” villains and told each other they were “going to dominate Paradise.”

That’s when things started to heat up.

“We started having a little bit more fun. Started having a few drinks. From that bar scene it got a little bit hot and heavy. She jumped in my arms, we started making out at the bar,” Jackson claimed adding Olympios is a “great kisser.”

Jackson said no man, not even “married ones” “would turn down Corinne.”

He said, “Things got wild because it was more of like her being like the aggressor, which was like sexy because you have like a very attractive girl who’s like telling you like what she wants, it’s like a very like, ‘Wow, OK. This is hot. I like it,'” he claimed.

He said he sat on the edge of the pool and Olympios put “her lady parts like right on my face.”

Jackson also added, “We were already naked at that point. We had been naked like the second we got into the pool.”

The reality star, who has not commented on whether or not he will return to “Bachelor in Paradise,” said things appeared to be normal between him and Corinne the next day.

“We were all talking about how wild the previous day was. She wasn’t mad. We were hanging out,” Jackson said. “I offered her a shot, but she said that the production had cut her off for drinking for the day.”

But the next day, Jackson said a producer told him, “S–t’s about to get real, real fast.”

Olympios told Fox News she had no comment at this time.

She has previously stated, “I am a victim.” In a statement from her lawyer, Olympios said her team is continuing their own “investigation…based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”

The second part of Jackson’s interview with E! News will air Tuesday.

