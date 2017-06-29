Star: Jen hooked up with fans

Scott Wolf and Neve Campbell reminisced about their time on “Party of Five” and they were all too willing to share some secrets from the set during Tuesday’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

The teen drama aired from 1994 until 2000.

The on-screen siblings insisted that while they never hooked up off-camera, Wolf got “the most a—“ during the show’s six-season run. The 49-year-old actor also revealed he dated Paula Devicq, who played the family’s nanny.

He also quickly pointed out that Jennifer Love Hewitt, who played his on-screen girlfriend, “hooked up with the most fans.” As for Matthew Fox, who starred as Charlie, he was noted as the biggest partier from the group.

Campbell and Wolf then shared the cast still stays in touch, but fans shouldn’t anticipate a reboot anytime soon.

“It wouldn’t make any sense whatsoever,” the 43-year-old actress explained. “If we haven’t gotten over the death of our parents 20 years later, we’ve got a serious problem.”

“Party of Five” star Lacey Chabert previously told Fox News she’s been especially connected with the cast of the show.

“Neve Campbell, Scott Wolf, and Paula Devicq — we all keep close in touch,” the 34-year-old confirmed. “Especially now that I have the baby, I want to share her with my extended family. And I do consider them part of my extended family. You can’t work with a group of people for that long and not feel incredibly connected to them.”