Star Wars invades the gym

The force is with you, gym rats, and there’s no more excuses to resist training like a Jedi. Supplement line Onnit is launching a collection of Star Wars-themed fitness equipment, and workouts everywhere will officially awaken.

No matter your gym routine, “the new Force in fitness” has items to kick your regimen into high gear. Featuring a Death Star slam ball, a Hans Solo yoga mat, and 50, 60 and 70 pound iron kettlebells shaped like Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets, fans on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram went wild for the equipment.

Though the gear may retail a little closer to the dark side of your wallet, the equipment is available for preorder now. According to Onnit’s website, the slam ball is going for $74.95, the yoga mat for $64.95 and the lightest kettlebell for $149.95.

Cashing in on another epic action franchise was a savvy move for Onnit, who partnered with Marvel last year on a similar line of equipment. As USA Today reports, the Star Wars series has grossed over $7.5 billion to date.

This new equipment could inspire a serious return of the workout. Perhaps, your dream body may not be quite so far, far away after all.