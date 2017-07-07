Lorde and Taylor Swift aren’t really that close, Lorde implied in a new interview.

The 20-year-old singer sat down with Sunrise on 7’s David “Kochie” Koch to discuss her new album, “Melodrama,” and being a part of Swift’s close group of pals came up.

Kochie asked Lorde what it was like rising to fame at the age of 16 and becoming friends with top stars.

“…I don’t hang out with these people at all,” she said.

“Hang on,” her interviewer chimed in, “you’re part of Taylor’s squad.”

Lorde laughed, groaned and replied, “You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part, like you know, I am not like calling up my idols for advice necessarily.”

TAYLOR SWIFT BREAKS HER SILENCE

In June, Lorde apologized after she compared her friendship with Swift to an autoimmune disease during when she was asked by The Guardian about being friends with the pop star.

“It’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different set of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.”

She later tweeted, “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f—-d up and that was really insensitive. I’m sorry.”

LORDE: I WAS WRONG

Swift supported Lorde on Instagram in March by encouraging fans to check out the single “Green Light” from “Melodrama.”

Lorde told Sunrise on 7 it was “very scary” to release another album and she’s pleased with the reaction to her new music.

“I’m such a different performer than I was when I was 16… The music lends itself more to a live atmosphere, you know, and stuff you can actually, like, dance to.”