Starbucks employee disappears from North Carolina airport

Authorities are searching for a 24-year-old Starbucks employee who went missing Monday afternoon while on her break at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Allison Cope, who went on her scheduled break and was expected to return around 3 p.m., never returned to work. She was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Cope was “last seen wearing a black Starbucks polo, blue jeans and black shoes” at the pre-security Terminal 2 Starbucks, according to the New York Daily News.

Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue, which Cope helps operate, posted on Facebook that the Starbucks employee “would never just disappear,” adding that Cope left her phone and purse at work.

Security video showed Cope’s 2014 Ford Fusion – North Carolina license plate number EHA2771 — leaving the parking lot, but it wasn’t clear who was driving the vehicle.

RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer wouldn’t comment on whether Cope drove the vehicle out of the parking lot.

Her roommate said Cope’s mysterious disappearance is unlike her.

“She always checks in with us,” Sarah Kosinki told WNCN. “She always tells us if she is going to be late. She always is extremely dependable. She would never just leave her phone at work. She would never clock out for a break and not continue to work her shift.”

The FBI is assisting in the search. Anyone with information is advised to contact RDU airport police at 919-840-7510.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.