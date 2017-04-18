Starbucks To Offer Limited Edition Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks Corp. said Tuesday that it’s jumping on the unicorn trend with its Unicorn Frappuccino, available from April 19 through April 23. The pink blended drink is made with mango syrup, sour blue drizzle and a sweet pink powder, topped with vanilla whipped cream. The Unicorn Frappuccino starts purple with swirls of blue, tasting sweet and fruity, but once stirred turns pink and becomes tangy and tart, Starbucks said. The drink will be available in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Starbucks shares are up 0.2% in premarket trading, and up 4.6% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up nearly 8% for the year so far.

