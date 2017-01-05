Stars arrive at Reynolds, Fisher houses for reported funeral

There was a flurry of activity at the next door homes of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on Thursday afternoon amid reports that a private memorial was scheduled there to mourn the late actresses. Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr. were among those spotted entering the compound in the Coldwater Canyon area of Los Angeles.

Streep was carrying white roses as she walked up the driveway on the gloomy afternoon.

Fisher and Reynolds died last week, one day apart. Fisher, who had suffered a medical emergency on Dec. 23 aboard a flight from London, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28 at age 84.

In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. "La La Land" star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film.

Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, reportedly on Friday.