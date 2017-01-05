36.5 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Stars arrive at Reynolds, Fisher houses for reported funeral

Stars arrive at Reynolds, Fisher houses for reported funeral

By FOX News -
27
  • A private security guard tells journalists to cross the street outside the homes of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, a day after her daughter died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

    A private security guard tells journalists to cross the street outside the homes of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, a day after her daughter died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)  (The Associated Press)

  • Journalists stand outside the homes of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, a day after her daughter died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

    Journalists stand outside the homes of Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher in Los Angeles, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Reynolds died Dec. 28 at the age of 84, a day after her daughter died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)  (The Associated Press)

  • FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. "La La Land" star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

    FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)  (The Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES –  There was a flurry of activity at the next door homes of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on Thursday afternoon amid reports that a private memorial was scheduled there to mourn the late actresses. Meryl Streep, Ellen Barkin and Ed Begley Jr. were among those spotted entering the compound in the Coldwater Canyon area of Los Angeles.

Streep was carrying white roses as she walked up the driveway on the gloomy afternoon.

Fisher and Reynolds died last week, one day apart. Fisher, who had suffered a medical emergency on Dec. 23 aboard a flight from London, died on Dec. 27 at the age of 60. Reynolds passed away on Dec. 28 at age 84.

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. "La La Land" star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)Expand / Contract

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, Carrie Fisher, right, presents her mother Debbie Reynolds with the Screen Actors Guild life achievement award at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. “La La Land” star Ryan Gosling thanked Reynolds at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, for serving as an inspiration to the cast and crew of the film. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

Fisher and Reynolds will be buried together at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills, reportedly on Friday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB