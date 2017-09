The actress allegedly had on-set beef with her co-star Charlie Sheen on their show “Anger Management” in 2013. Blair was ousted and then replaced by Laura Bell Bundy. Sheen told Jay Leno in 2013, “One of our primary characters, Selma Blair, who played Kate, was written out because [the show] was not about our relationship, and the problem was too many people were still excited about the ‘Two and a Half [Men]’ character and thought the ‘Anger Management’ character was a little dull.”