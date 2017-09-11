Stars clash over gay theme

James Woods took the first punch at Armie Hammer, and then Hammer hammered right back

The 70-year-old actor wrote a dig about Hammer’s upcoming movie, “Call Me By Your Name,” about an American professor who falls for his male student.

Woods penned, “As they quietly chip away the last barriers of decency. #NAMBLA”

NAMBLA stands for The North American Man/Boy Love Association, which reportedly fights to allow adult men to have male minor lovers.

Hammer responded to the tweet, “Didn’t you date a 19 year old when you were 60…….?”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

A slew of social media users weighed in on the heated exchange.

Another user was delighted by Hammer’s dig.

“YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS ARRRMIE.”

But others supported Woods, with one writing: “When people have no God this is what happens.”