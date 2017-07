Kaley Cuoco

When “The Big Bang Theory’s” favorite blonde Kaley Cuoco, 26, broke her leg, the hit CBS show desperately tried to come up with a storyline to incorporate it.

But they ended up avoiding the elephant in the room by only shooting her from the waist up. Kaley busted her left leg when she fell off a horse and the giant animal landed on it!

Her accident in 2010 hasn’t stopped her from participating in her favorite exercise – spinning – however.

See more photos of Kaley, without her cast, here.