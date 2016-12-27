Stars react to Carrie Fisher's death

Carrie Fisher, best known as the iconic double-bun hairdo-wearing Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, died Tuesday following a heart attack, FoxNews.com confirmed. She was 60.

Her fellow actors took to Twitter to share their condolences.

I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can’t believe she’s gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016