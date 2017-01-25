Hollywood entertainers reacted to sitcom sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore’s death.

Moore, who gained fame playing winsome television producer Mary Richards on the popular 1970s television series “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and broke new ground as an independent career-woman in a leading role, died on Wednesday.

#marytylermoore my heart goes out to you and your family. Know that I love you and believe in your strength. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 25, 2017

RIP Mary Tyler Moore. #legend — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) January 25, 2017

RIP beautiful, upbeat, shining, glorious, wonderful, iconic Mary Tyler Moore. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 25, 2017