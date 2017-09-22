Stars who think bras are tops

Saving money or showing off? These celebs decided a shirt simply isn’t necessary when you’ve got a great bra.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio attended the 2017 amfAR Gala Milano during Italy’s Milan Fashion Week wearing an eye-popping look. The 36-year-old Brazilian bombshell is best recognized as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

(Splash)

Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah Belle Hamlin, the 19-year-old daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, wore a bra top and showed off her midriff as she left The Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.

(Splash)

Kourtney Kardashian

(X17)

Charlize Theron

(X17)

Sara Sampaio

(Getty)

Kesha

The “Rising Star” judge left very little to the imagination when she stepped out in a see-through top that showed off her bra. A sheer piece of material doesn’t count as a top, Kesha. For more pictures of the singer, go to X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union took the idea of a crop top a bit too far. The 41-year-old showed off her toned tummy in a Swarovski crystals-encrusted bra-like top at the Met Gala in New York. For more pictures of Union, go to X17online.com.

(X17online)

Jennifer Hudson

Singer Jennifer Hudson’s black bra played peekaboo under her short white dress on the red carpet at the BET Honors 2014 in Washington.

(Reuters)

Britney Spears

It looks like the pop star forgot to finish getting dressed when she performed in a sequined bra and underwear number. Put some clothes on Britney!

(Reuters)

Courtney Stodden

Oh, Courtney, we knew we’d find you here. The bombshell, pictured with ex Doug Hutchison, loves to show off her assets, whether it’s a bra top or itsy bitsy skirt. (Or both.)

See more photos of Courtney at X17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Selena Gomez

Selena kept it cute in her retro-style bra top at the 25th annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles.

(Reuters)

Salma Hayek

(X17online.com)

Rihanna

(X17online.com)

Nicki Minaj

(X17online.com)

Miley Cyrus

Miley wore this while accepting the honor of Style Icon at the 2013 Teen Choice Awards. Parents, be very afraid.

(Reuters)

Lily Aldridge

OK, Lily, we’ll give you this one. When you’re a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a bra is the uniform.

(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian

(X17online.com)

Katy Perry

Katy has worn her fair share of show-stopping bras (cupcakes, anyone?), so this printed one actually seems modest, even when worn as a top.

(Reuters) 

Lady Gaga

(X17online.com)

Lady Gaga

(/X17online.com)

Elle Fanning

(Lek/X17online.com)

