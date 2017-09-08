State gets more time in alleged sexual-fantasy murder case

An Illinois judge has given prosecutors more time to secure an indictment of an ex-Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee accused in the fatal July stabbing of a hairstylist in Chicago as part of an apparent sexual fantasy.

The judge granted a request by Cook County prosecutors for extra time during a brief hearing Friday. The next hearing is Sept. 15.

Wyndham Lathem and Oxford financial official Andrew Warren were arrested last month on first-degree murder charges. After a formal indictment, there would be an arraignment. A bond-court judge ordered in August they remain jailed.

Prosecutors say they stabbed Lathem’s boyfriend, Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, 70 times at Lathem’s Chicago apartment. The 46-year-old Lathem and 56-year-old Warren allegedly chatted online about their sexual fantasy of killing others, then themselves.