The Delaware State Police need your help in finding a Dover man who failed to return after being sent out on an approved work pass. 56-year-old Michael Seth was sent from the MCCC to look for work, and never returned, and all attempts at contacting him have been unsuccessful. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Seth is a black man, 6’1”, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his nose. Any information is asked to be sent to your local police department.