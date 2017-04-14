STATEMENT BY AN NFL SPOKESPERSON:

Trent Murphy of the Washington Redskins has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

Murphy is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

