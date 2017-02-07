StaTuesday: Giannis Antetokounmpo a 30-10-5 man

This past Saturday in Phoenix, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo once again filled up the stat sheet.

In the win over the Suns, Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four blocks.

Just another day at the office, right?

Well, this game marked the third time this season the soon-to-be All-Star Game starter reached at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game. Only four other players in the NBA have had as many 30-10-5 games this season (LeBron James and Kevin Durant, by the way, each have done it twice).

That’s also the most for any Bucks player in over 30 years. The last Milwaukee player to reach those figures in a game at least three times in a season was Terry Cummings, who did it four times in the 1984-85 season.

Interestingly, Cummings also accomplished the feat in back-to-back years on Jan. 16, and then the next Bucks player to have a 30-10-5 game, Alvin Robertson, also did it on that date. Also, twice has a Milwaukee player had a 30-10-5 game on March 23 and April 6 (side note: the Bucks play this year on the latter date).

Since the 1983-84 season — as far back as game logs exists on either basketball-reference.com or STATS — only seven Bucks have had a 30-10-5 game (and none in the playoffs).

Player Date Opponent PTS REB AST Terry Cummings 1/9/1985 Indiana 30 14 5 Terry Cummings 2/27/1985 Utah 30 16 5 Terry Cummings 3/2/1985 Denver 33 15 5 Terry Cummings 3/23/1985 Indiana 31 10 5 Terry Cummings 1/16/1986 Washington 35 10 5 Terry Cummings 1/16/1987 Dallas 39 15 10 Alvin Robertson 1/16/1990 Golden State 37 16 8 Alvin Robertson 12/5/1990 Cleveland 31 11 5 Glenn Robinson 3/23/1995 L.A. Clippers 32 12 5 Vin Baker 4/11/1995 Detroit 31 12 9 Glenn Robinson 4/6/1996 New Jersey 32 15 5 Glenn Robinson 4/6/2001 L.A. Clippers 31 11 5 Sam Cassell 12/9/2002 Cleveland 39 10 10 Mo Williams 12/1/2006 Phoenix 34 12 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 11/29/2016 Cleveland 34 12 5 Giannis Antetokounmpo 1/18/2017 Houston 32 11 6 Giannis Antetokounmpo 2/4/2017 Phoenix 30 12 6

(Who else could be on the list? Did Kareem Abdul-Jabbar make it? That’s a safe bet. Oscar Robertson had only five games of 30+ points in his four years with Milwaukee, however. Perhaps Bob Dandridge and/or Marques Johnson also would join this list.)

Among the seven players and 17 times we know about a Milwaukee player recording a 30-10-5 game, Antetokounmpo has the most blocks (4) and is one of just three to have five or more steals in such a game. He had five against Cleveland while Alvin Robertson (Dec. 5, 1990) also had five and Cummings (Jan. 16, 1987) had six.

Also, in just six of the 17 times did a player hit a 3-pointer: Glenn Robinson twice (including once with five), Sam Cassell, Mo Williams and Antetokounmpo twice.

