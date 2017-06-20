StaTuesday: Longest home runs in Brewers history

There’s a lot to like about a monster home run. Just ask Keon Broxton.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder crushed a pitch on Thursday night which was reported as being 489 feet, the longest home run hit at the new iteration of Busch Stadium.

Broxton, naturally, was impressed by his outburst of supreme power.

TFW you hit the longest home run ever at Busch Stadium (489 ft) #Brewers pic.twitter.com/TOT5MQZ90K — FOX Sports Wisconsin (@fswisconsin) June 16, 2017

However, according to hittrackeronline.com — which has tracked every home run in the major leagues since 2006 — Broxton’s homer traveled “only” 442 feet (sorry, Keon … but we’re still impressed).

The website categorizes distance in two ways — true and standard.

From the site’s glossary, the true distance — or actual distance — is defined thusly: “If the home run flew uninterrupted all the way back to field level, the actual distance the ball traveled from home plate, in feet. If the ball’s flight was interrupted before returning all the way down to field level (as is usually the case), the estimated distance the ball would have traveled if its flight had continued uninterrupted all the way down to field level.”

Standard distance: “The estimated distance in feet the home run would have traveled if it flew uninterrupted all the way down to field level, and if the home run had been hit with no wind, in 70 degree air at sea level. Standard distance factors out the influence of wind, temperature and altitude, and is thus the best way of comparing home runs hit under a variety of different conditions.”

According to the website’s calculations, Prince Fielder owns the longest home run for a Brewers player since 2006 at 486 feet, which occurred in Houston. He also has the longest homer at Miller Park, 484 feet.

Since 2006, Milwaukee has 39 home runs of 450+ feet and Fielder has nearly half of them with 17. Ten other players have had dingers that long, including Travis Shaw (twice) this year. Perhaps surprisingly, Rickie Weeks is second on the list with seven. Twenty-one have occurred at Miller Park.

PLAYER DATE OPP PARK PITCHER TRUE STND Prince Fielder 04-29-11 HOU Minute Maid Park Brett Myers 486 472 Prince Fielder 5-12-06 NYM Miller Park Jose Lima 484 484 Ryan Braun 9-24-07 STL Miller Park Andy Cavazos 476 474 Ryan Braun 05-08-10 ARI Chase Field Blaine Boyer 474 465 Rickie Weeks 9-20-07 ATL Turner Field Jeff Bennett 471 470 Prince Fielder 07-30-11 HOU Miller Park Anuery Rodriguez 471 469 Prince Fielder 5-28-07 ATL Miller Park Chuck James 470 466 Rickie Weeks 9-27-07 SD Miller Park Jack Cassel 468 466 Prince Fielder 9-16-08 CHC Wrigley Field Ryan Dempster 465 463 Ryan Braun 5-25-15 SF Miller Park Tim Lincecum 465 452 Travis Shaw 4-20-17 STL Miller Park Carlos Martinez 465 465 Rickie Weeks 5-18-14 CHC Wrigley Field Travis Wood 464 459 Rickie Weeks 5-07-08 FLA Dolphin Stadium Burke Badenhop 462 463 Rickie Weeks 05-07-10 ARI Chase Field Edwin Jackson 462 450 Rickie Weeks 07-17-12 STL Miller Park Joe Kelly 462 461 Russell Branyan 5-31-08 HOU Miller Park Oscar Villarreal 461 461 Prince Fielder 8-10-07 HOU Minute Maid Park Jason Jennings 460 459 Prince Fielder 6-30-09 NYM Miller Park Johan Santana 460 458 Ryan Braun 08-30-12 CHC Wrigley Field Brooks Raley 460 457 Prince Fielder 10-05-08 PHI Miller Park Joe Blanton 460 459 Prince Fielder 8-19-07 CIN Miller Park Aaron Harang 459 459 Prince Fielder 8-13-09 SD Miller Park Cesar Carrillo 459 457 Aramis Ramirez 09-16-12 NYM Miller Park Chris Young 458 452 Prince Fielder 9-07-07 CIN Great American Ball Park Bronson Arroyo 457 459 Prince Fielder 5-21-07 LAD Dodger Stadium Brett Tomko 457 457 Carlos Gomez 4-18-14 PIT PNC Park Charlie Morton 457 455 Prince Fielder 5-04-07 PIT Miller Park Marty McLeary 456 455 Russell Branyan 6-18-08 TOR Miller Park Shaun Marcum 456 454 Chris Carter 8-19-16 SEA Safeco Field Wade LeBlanc 456 455 Prince Fielder 9-16-06 WAS RFK Stadium Pedro Astacio 453 450 Ryan Braun 6-17-08 TOR Miller Park Brian Wolfe 453 448 Travis Shaw 6-16-17 SD Miller Park Miguel Diaz 452 450 Prince Fielder 9-24-07 STL Miller Park Adam Wainwright 451 451 Mat Gamel 7-10-09 LAD Miller Park Brent Leach 451 448 Prince Fielder 09-27-11 PIT Miller Park Ross Ohlendorf 451 450 Rickie Weeks 07-19-11 ARI Chase Field Barry Enright 451 446 Jonathan Villar 5-01-17 STL Busch Stadium Michael Wacha 451 448 Bill Hall 7-24-06 PIT Miller Park Victor Santos 450 448 Prince Fielder 5-29-06 PIT PNC Park Zach Duke 450 448

About those two Fielder monumental blasts.

In 2006 it was reported at the time that Fielder’s homer went 475 feet, making it second to only Russell Branyan’s supposed 480-foot shot off Greg Maddux in 2004 in terms of longest homers at Miller Park.

The New York Times reported that Fielder took a “from-the-heels swing” with the ball such an obvious home run that Mets right fielder just stood and watched it fly while pitcher Jose Lima “looked awestruck.”

The home run — which was just the eighth of Fielder’s career — went off a Road Runner internet sign in the second deck.

“You can’t try to do that,” an understated Fielder said after the game. “I just try to make solid contact and let the ball do whatever it wants.”

Mets manager Willie Randolph had served as a coach on the Yankees when Cecil Fielder played there.

“I remember when he was a little baby,” Randolph said. “Now he comes back to haunt me. I used to give him candy.”

The home run in 2011 at the time was recorded as being 450 feet, which would have made it the ninth-longest at Minute Maid Park (if that were an accurate number, that is).

“That’s great but it still counts as only one,” said Fielder after being told of his accomplishment.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow, Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns