Stearns wrapped up his second draft in the Brewers front office last week. Selecting Keston Hiura ninth overall looks like a great pick on paper, as the UC Irvine product led the nation in batting average (.442) and on-base percentage (.567). But the rise in Stearns’ stock isn’t just draft related. No one expected the Brewers to be leading the NL Central in late June, especially when the division contains the defending champions (who will remain nameless). Milwaukee entered the season with the lowest payroll in the big leagues — by over $6 million. It’s been a fun spring at Miller Park, and it’s time David Stearns sees that reflected in the stock report.