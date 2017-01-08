Steelers News: Balls, Burgh Proud, Ladarius Green

The Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Game in their quest for a seventh Lombardi trophy.

While the team prepares to take the field and begin the playoffs we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Sunday, Jan. 8th.

The old balls in the freezer trick

You might think that the Dolphins are going to be ill-prepared to handle the elements in Pittsburgh today considering the temperature at kickoff is expected to be in the teens. Don’t worry, though, they got it covered.

They put their balls in the freezer to get used to it. Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports explains the team put their footballs in the freezer prior to practicing for Special Teams. But, since Florida is like a sweaty armpit all of the time, those balls thawed out rather quickly.

I’m sure it’s fine.

It’s a movement

When a team needs their city to rally behind them no one does it quite like Pittsburgh. It comes from everywhere and it’s a beautiful sight.

Here we go indeed.

Still in the protocol

Steeler Nation got excited earlier in the week with the news that tight end Ladarius Green was back in practice but he unfortunately suffered a setback and didn’t practice at all on Friday. The PPG’s Ray Fittipaldo explains that Tomlin said that Green is still in the concussion protocol.

“He’s in the protocol. Part of the protocol is practice. He practiced Thursday. We didn’t get the type of results we wanted. He remains in the protocol. His status for the game is questionable.” – Mike Tomlin

That’s not a good sign. I’d be very surprised to see him out on the field today. That is quite a shame. Hopefully he’s healthy enough to return for the divisional round next week.

