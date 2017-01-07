Steelers News: Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward, Antonio Brown

The Steelers are winners of seven straight but now that the playoffs are here everyone resets back to zero.

While the team gets ready to host the Dolphins for a revenge game we’ll be looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Saturday, Jan. 7th.

Bill Cowher wasn’t done with Steeler headquarters after he sat down with Mike Tomlin. Teresa Varley talked to the former coach about Ben Roethlisberger and how he’s grown in the 10 years since Cowher retired.

“What you see right now is a guy who this is his football team. He is very mature. A guy this team looks at as their leader. He sets the tone. You can tell by the way he handles himself, he has been in this situation before. You don’t change things. But the preparation is better. He is the one people are looking at. He has grown as a person, as a player, and his play has reflected that.” – Bill Cowher

Cowher was on the scene to film a spot with coach Tomlin that will air prior to Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Defensive end Cameron Heyward has a message for Steeler Nation that he delivered through The Players’ Tribune. In his piece he describes his journey to Pittsburgh, or rather back to Pittsburgh since it was his place of birth before he was drafted here from Ohio State in 2011.

Heyward describes growing up a Steeler fan and an embarrassing but hilarious story about his phone call about getting drafted. He shares his experience of learning from guys like Aaron Smith and Brett Keisel and he definitely sets the record straight about how the players feel about Mike Tomlin.

Most importantly, he explains that this team has a very real possibility of going all of the way. If you don’t feel that way after reading his piece than you might need to check your Terrible Towel at the door.

Antonio Brown was the lone Steeler selected to the AP NFL All-Pro team for the 2016 season. ESPN breaks down the roster were Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan edged Tom Brady for the list. Don’t forget that Brady was suspended for the first four games in the season for something about balls.

Making the second team from Pittsburgh were Le’Veon Bell and David DeCastro. Just like with the Pro Bowl no defensive players chosen from Pittsburgh. That’s ok, they’ll all be in the Super Bowl anyway.

