The Steelers squished the Fish and are headed to the Divisional Playoffs to meet the Kansas City Chiefs.

While the team recovers from giving the Dolphins a beat-down and gears up for the Kansas City Chiefs we’ll be busy looking for mentions of your Black & Gold so we’ve got you covered. Here’s your Steelers Morning Huddle for Monday, Jan. 9th.

Not bad for the first time

Just as a reminder that was Le’Veon Bell‘s first ever playoff game of his career. That being said in his very first outing of postseason football Bell rushed for 167 yards on 29 carries, scored two touchdowns and added seven more yards on two catches.

His efforts earned him a spot in the franchise record books as the most rushing yards by a Pittsburgh Steeler in a playoff game ever and also earned him Digest Player of the Week honors by Bob Labriola. I can’t wait to see what he does for an encore.

The horror

CBS Sports aired the interview between Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin prior to the game where Cowher asked Tomlin if he goes to the gas station late at night to avoid interaction with fans after losses like he used to as a coach. Perhaps if Tomlin needs gas after the Wild Card win over Miami he may have to go at night anyway.

Tomlin is getting raked over the social media coals for being so bold as to allow Ben Roethlisberger to remain in the game with a 30-6 lead late in the fourth quarter. Following the game Roethlisberger was spotted in a walking boot.

Ben Roethlisberger says he hurt ankle on second to last play. Said he’s “always worried,” but promises “I’ll be out there next week.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 8, 2017

Yes, Ben Roethlisberger was in walking boot. But Mike Tomlin said outside Sean Davis’ shoulder, team only saw “the usual bumps and bruises.” — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) January 8, 2017

No reason to panic, Roethlisberger insisted he won’t miss any time and Tomlin didn’t list it as part of the injuries in his post-game presser. Perhaps it’s no big deal.

Bud Dupree killed a guy

If there are any unanswered questions left from the dominant win over the Dolphins, it’s how in the hell did Matt Moore get the “All clear” to return from the game after getting demolished by Bud Dupree in the second quarter.

The PPG’s Sean Gentille illustrates how Moore was let back into the game quicker than you can say concussion test, pointing out how flawed the NFL’s protocol still is. You think of a player like Ladarius Green, who sat out Sunday’s game for not clearing the protocol from a concussion sustained Dec. 18th against the Bengals.

I understand that brain injuries are complex and every person is different but holy crap. There’s no way Moore should’ve been able to return that quickly.

