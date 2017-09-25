Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger and the only Pittsburgh Steeler seen standing during the national anthem on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, told reporters he “unintentionally” threw his teammates under the bus.

In a news conference on Monday, Villanueva said it was never part of the plan to be out on the field alone and that he accidentally ran too far, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

He told reporters that he had asked Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he could lead the team out of the tunnel with the captains, but the plan was messed up due to confusion at the end of the tunnel, reports said.

“When we came out of the locker room into that tunnel, it was a very small area. There was a flag or something coming off the field so there were a bunch of Bears fans, coming off the field holding that going in front of us, so it kind of held us up,” he said.

While Villanueva kept running, the team stayed back in the tunnel.

“I made my teammates looks bad, and that’s my fault, and my fault only,” Villanueva said. “We as a team tried to figure it out, but obviously butchered it.”