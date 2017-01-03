STEM Saturday Classes In Salisbury

By Tyler Zulli -
30

Schools throughout Salisbury will be offering Wicomico County students free Saturday STEM classes in 2017.STEM classes are offered to any student, grades 4 through 8, who wishes to participate. Each student must pre-register on a first come, first serve basis at www.wcboe.org. The next class is scheduled for January 7, when students in fourth and fifth grade will study Chromatography: What Makes Up Mixtures, and students in grades six through eight will work on roller coaster physics. Classes will also be offered February 11, March 11 and April 8.

