Stephen Curry responded to Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s comments about Donald Trump and threw a shot at the new president.

Stephen Curry doesn’t like to get too involved in the world of politics, but it’s hard not to get involved with what’s going on in the world. Athletes across all the sports have made comments about Donald Trump and his young presidency. You can add Curry to that list.

In an interview with CNBC, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank praised Trump. He admitted that he believes the president is a “great asset” for his and other American companies. Plank also commended his decision making.

More from Blue Man Hoop

Plank runs Under Armour the company and Under Armour the brand is run by Curry. The two-time MVP is the face of the sportswear company. While UA sponsors athletes like Tom Brady, Bryce Harper, and Michael Phelps, it’s Curry that sells.

Curry responded to Plank’s comments. In an interview with Marcus Thompson of the Mercury News, Curry said “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’.” He also spoke about his confusion surrounding the whole situation (via Thompson):

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone,” Curry said, “with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue. Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

Curry isn’t leaving Under Armour over Plank’s relationship with Trump, but he won’t completely shoot down that option:

“If there is a situation where I can look at myself in the mirror and say they don’t have my best intentions, they don’t have the right attitude about taking care of people,” Curry said. “If I can say the leadership is not in line with my core values, then there is no amount of money, there is no platform I wouldn’t jump off if it wasn’t in line with who I am. So that’s a decision I will make every single day when I wake up. If something is not in line with what I’m about, then, yeah, I definitely need to take a stance in that respect.”

During the election season, Curry explicitly said that he was supporting Hillary Clinton over the opposition. He also developed a very high-profile relationship with President Barack Obama. While Curry generally prefers to hang back when it comes to politics, it’s clear which side he leans toward.

Curry, sometimes by default, has commented on other issues. He, passively, expressed disappointment about the situation in North Carolina with the bill that threatened LGBTQ rights. Curry also applauded San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick for his protest during the national anthem.

Curry told Thompson that he prioritizes his values. He also made it clear that he doesn’t associate with Trump. His priority is making sure that he stays true to what he believes and that his fans understand where he’s coming from.

Curry could have one of the loudest voices in American sports and pop culture. He’s one of the league’s biggest superstars and can join LeBron James as NBA ambassadors for change.

This article originally appeared on