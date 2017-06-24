Stephen Colbert appears on Russian TV, jokes about Presidential run

Stephen Colbert made an appearance on Russian TV, where he appeared to jokingly mull a presidential run.

In a video released Friday, Colbert appeared on “Evening Urgant,” a late-night style talk show that airs on Russia’s Channel 1. The back and forth between Colbert and host Ivan Urgant took place partly in Russian, partly in English.

In the interview, Colbert and Urgant played a Russian roulette-style drinking game with multiple vodka shots.

Lifting a glass to the studio audience upon taking his first shot, Colbert said, “To the beautiful and friendly Russian people, I have no idea why no members of the Trump administration can remember meeting you.” Colbert then took a shot and ate a pickle.

After Urgant took a shot, Colbert asked, “By the way, can I announce something?” He then continued, “I’m here in Russia … I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself. If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please, just come let me know.”

Colbert and Urgant then toasted and drank, with Colbert toasting “A strong America, a strong Russia.”