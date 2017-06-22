Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show on CBS,” has traveled to Russia to film material for his late-night series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The late-night host tweeted a picture of himself in Russia Thursday, in response to President Trump’s tweets. In those tweets, the president said that he did not record conversations with former FBI Director James Comey in the Oval Office.

TRUMP: I DIDN’T TAPE JAMES COMEY CONVERSATIONS

Colbert’s tweet said that “if the ‘tapes’ exist,” he’d bring Trump back a copy.

Following weeks of speculation after Trump hinted at the possibility of taped conversations with Comey, the president stated he “did not make” and doesn’t have any recordings of private conversations.

“With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are ‘tapes’ or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings,” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

TRUMP SLAMS STEPHEN COLBERT, CALLS HIM A ‘FILTHY,’ ‘NO-TALENT GUY’

Colbert has frequently poked fun at Trump, most notably last month when the ‘Late Night’ host made a joke about Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The controversial joke was censored on-air, which prompted complaints and a social media campaign for CBS to fire Colbert.