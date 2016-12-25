Kyrie Irving hit a tough fadeaway jumper with 3.4 seconds left that gave the Cavaliers a 109-108 victory in the Christmas Day Finals rematch between the two teams, and Stephen Curry was forced to watch the sequence from the sidelines.

Steve Kerr made a substitution after a Golden State shot clock violation, and Irving worked his magic against Klay Thompson, while the reigning unanimous MVP watched the play unfold from the bench.

Curry was asked about it afterward, and not surprisingly, he wishes he could have been out there for that final critical sequence.

Steph Curry admits frustration on being off the floor during late Kyrie jumper pic.twitter.com/oxIp7FOHp5 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2016

“It’s his call, obviously,” Curry said of his head coach’s decision. “But I’d love, the competitive nature, you want to be out there to try to make a play. So, that’ll never die in me.”