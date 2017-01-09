Two-time MVP point guard Stephen Curry guest starred in the latest episode of Family Guy on Sunday night.

When you’re one of the best players in the NBA and a two-time MVP like Stephen Curry, the opportunity to do a lot of cool things exists. On Sunday night, Curry got his chance to guest star in the hit FOX show Family Guy.

Family Guy has featured many famous celebrities over the years and has had several athletes, such as Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and others take their turn at guest starring with Peter Griffin and company.

In the episode, Peter and the gang head to San Francisco for a guys trip. Peter notices Curry standing on the corner of a street and asks him to take him to one of his playoff press conferences. Peter would then sit on Curry’s lap as if he was Riley Curry and proceeded to say funny things.

The show of course is no stranger to having fun and making jokes with celebrities. Seeing Curry on the show was cool and the way they played up his famous press conferences with his daughter was a hilarious touch.

This was a good time for the episode to air, as Curry is currently having his best stretch of the season. Although the Warriors ended up on the losing end on Friday night, he finished with 40 points and it signified that he’s ready to go on a tear. He has started to get the ball in his hands more lately and he’s been putting together some of his best performances of the season.

The best part of the cutaway scene is that there were no “3-1 jokes” present to be found. If the Warriors can bounce back this season and win another NBA Championship, then Curry deserves a guest spot in all of the TV shows available.

