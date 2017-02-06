Stephen Curry named Player of the Week

Stephen Curry had a huge week from January 30 to February 5 and was honored with his second Player of the Week award of the season.

Stephen Curry is surging and everyone is taking note. The Warriors’ point guard has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of January 30th to February 5th. It’s the second time this season that Curry was honored with the award, earning it in early January.

Curry is continuing to build. He had an incredible January in which he was named Western Conference Co-Player of the Month with Kevin Durant. He exploded in the month, looking like his former self.

Early in the season, Curry sacrificed his own production for the sake of getting Durant involved. He was passive and, almost, unrecognizable. He wasn’t the player that dominated the NBA over the last two years.

After Curry disappointed in the Warriors’ Christmas Day loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, he’s turned it around. He’s been aggressive and started hitting the shots that earned him the title of greatest shooter ever. He owned January.

Curry was January’s Player of the Month and he’s making that production look average. Over the past week, he’s averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals per game. He’s led the Warriors to a 2-1 record in the span, including two resounding victories over the Hornets and Clippers.

The only blemish on Curry’s week was a potentially game-winning layup that he missed against the Sacramento Kings. He led all scorers with 35 points that game. He was spectacular in the loss.

Over the course of the last week, he’s returned to his arrogant self. He’s pulling up for deep logo shots, dropping defenders to their knees, and doing it with a smile on his face. He’s back and the Warriors are rolling.

