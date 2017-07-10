Steve Irwin slated to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Steve Irwin, the deceased “Crocodile Hunter,” will be posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

The Australian-born environmentalist is best known for his television series, “The Crocodile Hunter,” which was broadcasted internationally. Irwin made a number of appearances on late night shows in the United States, which increased his international prominence. He and his wife, Terri, also owned and operated Australia Zoo in Queensland and well-known tourist stop.

Irwin died in Sept. 2006 at the age of 44 while shooting the documentary series “Ocean’s Deadliest” near Port Douglas, Queensland. The environmentalist was punctured in the heart by a stingray’s barb.

Beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/gjA0DrvVKG — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) June 22, 2017

Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, tweeted: “Beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

News.com.au reported Irwin is on the list to recieve the star sometime in 2018.

Bindi, who won season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars,” said she is excited that her father’s work is being honored and recognized in the United States, according to The Guardian.

“Steve has always said that he didn’t care if anyone remembered him, as long as they remembered his message,” Terri Irwin said in a statement.

Other celebrities that will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame include: Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, “Weird Al” Yankovic and the late comedian Bernie Mac.