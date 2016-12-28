STEVE MARTIN UPROAR Actor deletes tribute to Carrie Fisher after backlash

Steve Martin received backlash for a tribute he paid to Carrie Fisher on Twitter.
On Tuesday, the comic wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”
Media outlets and fans immediately turned on the comedian saying Martin’s tweet had a sexist undertone.
@SarahAnnRhoades @TheCut I think she aspired to something higher than just being https://t.co/R5qxdhADzj do you want to be remembered?
— Joe Bennett (@jbennett0121) December 28, 2016
Seriously @SteveMartinToGo quit being such a jerk for thinking Carrie Fisher was beautiful and saying so on the occasion of her death…
— SarahLee (@sarailola) December 28, 2016
Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher is extremely bad https://t.co/if7QV6Ow3b
— The Cut (@TheCut) December 27, 2016
However, many fans came to Martin’s defense saying backlash over his tweet was uncalled for including a Twitter user who screengrabbed the post.
Here’s Steve Martin’s fine little tweet praising Carrie Fisher that some grumps pressured him to delete. pic.twitter.com/A1W5qYkdwI
— Capitalics (@Capitalics) December 28, 2016
I’m going to be pissed off all day because people bullied Steve Martin into deleting a tweet about his friend, Carrie Fisher.
— New Years Desolation (@BloatedCarcass) December 28, 2016
#SteveMartin tweet about #CarrieFisher
Am I missing something?
What is the squak about?
Sounded lovely to me
— deplorable MOM (@GiglioMarilyn) December 28, 2016
If you were upset by Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, congratulations! You are officially addicted to outrage.
Now, seek help.
— Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 28, 2016
Was Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher offensive? Absolutely not. Not in the slightest.
— Ezinne (@nilegirl) December 28, 2016
A rep for Martin did not immediately return FOX411’s request for comment.
Cinnabon also faced criticism for a tweet they sent out saying, “RIP Carrie Fisher, you’ll always have the best buns in the galaxy.” They deleted their tweet.
#cinnabon pic.twitter.com/m0TERwWW2g
— Michael O’Brien (@Converge241) December 27, 2016
During her life, Fisher was outspoken about rampant sexism and ageism in Hollywood. In 2015, the actress addressed critics who objectified her appearance.
Youth&BeautyR/NOT ACCOMPLISHMENTS,theyre theTEMPORARY happy/BiProducts/of Time&/or DNA/Dont Hold yourBreath4either/ifUmust holdAir/takeGarys
— Carrie Fisher (@carrieffisher) December 30, 2015