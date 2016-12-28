A 5-foot-9 wide receiver in a big man’s game, Steve Smith Sr. has clawed and brawled for everything.

On Wednesday, the rambunctious future Hall of Fame candidate was a man coming to grips with that fight coming to an end. This week, most likely, will be his last playing in the NFL.

“Football has given me more than I probably can give football back,” Smith said. “For 2016-17 and beyond, it is probably my last game.”

Smith didn’t outright declare that Sunday’s regular-season finale in Cincinnati will be the end, but he indicated as much. Smith said he’s about “89 percent sure” he will retire – a nod to his jersey number. Pressed about the other 11 percent, and Smith said, “Just let it be.”

Smith has always worn his emotions on the sleeve of his jersey, just not these emotions. As he spoke, a side Smith isn’t accustomed to letting many people see bubbled over.

It’s obvious that it’s very difficult for Smith to step away, which might be why he didn’t make it 100 percent official. He said his wife supports whatever he decides, his sons still want him to play and his daughter wants him home.

But he’s already packing up his items in his Baltimore home and even an ordinary Wednesday practice got him choked up. He feels the end coming.

“I am putting my career in boxes. That is tough; it is emotional,” Smith said.

“Today was pretty emotional out on the field because it was windy for a little bit and some of the parts of the field were frozen when we were on the field, and the sun was shining. It was confirmation today; God winked at me.”

Smith announced prior to last season that 2015 would be his final year. An Achilles rupture midway through the season changed those plans, and Smith came back for another year. He was willing to walk away from the game, but not limp away.

When he returned, Smith refused to put an official expiration date on his career. His love for the game was rejuvenated. In a miraculous display of strength and determination, especially at 37 years old, Smith has proven this season that he could still keep playing beyond 2017.

In 13 games, he produced 67 catches for 765 yards and five touchdowns. The Ravens have leaned on the gritty playmaker down the final critical stretch, and he’s scored touchdowns in back-to-back games.

Along the way, Smith has recorded his 1,000th career reception and moved into seventh on the NFL’s all-time receiving yards list (14,697). He passed wide receivers James Lofton, Andrew Johnson, Reggie Wayne, Larry Fitzgerald and Marvin Harrison this season.

“I have the best statistic ever: I played 16 years,” Smith said.

While Smith joked before the season that he was coming back for another year to reach milestones, he later admitted that it was more about his love of the game, his teammates and the Ravens organization. It was also one final chance to prove to those who doubted him that he could still play at a high level.

Now Smith has proven it all. He seems so content that he didn’t even bristle when a reporter asked if he’s lost a step.

“I am 37 years old. Yes,” Smith said with a laugh. “But I am 37 years old and teams are still game-planning me. … There’s teams hoping to draft a guy like me.”

Smith has thrived off his detractors for years. When he first signed with the Ravens in 2014, he still remembered that a Carolina reporter said Smith, a third-round pick in 2001, would only be useful as a special teams returner out of the gates. He went to the Pro Bowl that year, and has four more times since.

But on Wednesday, Smith repeatedly said, “I’m good.” He cited that the game has given him personal opportunities to travel the world, money for his family’s future, an opportunity to impact the community around him and much more.

“I played 16 years, 37 years old, 5’9, chip or no chip, at the end of the day, it has been a crazy, unbelievable opportunity that I never would have thought I would have,” he said.

“We complain about a lot of things. I can make up some things. I can think long and hard enough to complain about something, but I really do not have anything to complain about. I have exceeded all expectations for a lot of people.”

Smith said he’ll mourn the loss of the NFL’s competitiveness. But when asked what he’ll miss the most, he grew emotional and choked back his tears while talking about his teammates. He said he got a text message from close friend and former Ravens running back Justin Forsett Wednesday.

“The interaction with some great guys,” Smith said. “But that is what telephones are for – text messages. I have some lifetime [friends].”

And with that, Smith said, “I’m good,” and walked away from the microphone. As he said, he’s just trying to get to Sunday’s game without crying.

Now, in a game that has no playoff implications, Ravens fans can watch one of the greatest receivers of all time do his work one more time. Expect a different range of emotions.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Smith said. “It’s going to be furious, feisty. It’s going to be fun.”