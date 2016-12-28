Steve Smith announces Sunday will be his final NFL game

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith has announced that this week’s game will be his last in the NFL.

In what was already widely assumed, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith has announced that he will retire after Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith posted a heartfelt message on Instagram that hinted it was the end of the road for him as an NFL player.

Smith had already battled back from a torn Achilles tendon in 2015 and missed two games this year. In his 13 games in 2016, Smith has 67 catches for 765 yards and five touchdowns. In his three years with the Ravens, Smith has consistently been the most dependable target for Joe Flacco. With Baltimore, Smith has 192 catches for 2,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also added eight catches and 145 yards in two playoff games with the Ravens.

The fiery Smith will leave the NFL as a likely Hall of Famer and five-time Pro Bowler. He ranks 12th in league history with 1,028 catches, seventh in yards with 14,697 and 25th in touchdowns with 81. He led the NFL with 103 catches and over 1,500 yards in 2005. At only 5-foot-9, Smith had an unlikely rise to NFL stardom after being drafted in the third round out of Utah in 2001.

On or off the field, Smith was always entertaining, and never afraid to speak his mind. He has been one of the most interesting receivers in the league, never afraid to mix it up (even with his own teammates), and never short on colorful quotes. He leaves the league after 16 years to spend more time with his four children, and hopefully finds a few hours a week to appear on NFL Countdown alongside Randy Moss.

One last time for Number 89. Ice up, son.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on