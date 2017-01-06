Steve Smith retires from the NFL in the most Steve Smith way

Baltimore Ravens WR Steve Smith is finally hanging up his cleats. And he’s doing it in the most Steve Smith way.

Known as one of the most antagonistic and passionate players in the NFL, Smith provided a copy of his official retirement letter to social media. Of course, Smith had to add to some flair to the letter in a way that only he can.

Smith was expected to retire following last season but those plans changed after an injury cut his season short. Smith was also very productive in 2015, grabbing 46 receptions for 670 yards and three TDs in just seven games. In 2014, Smith put up over 1,000 yards and reached the endzone six times, proving age is just a number.

Despite being listed at only 5-foot 9-inches tall, Smith played like a giant on the gridiron. His highlight reel is full of contested catches that you wouldn’t expect a smaller WR to haul in. Earlier in the season, Smith became only the 14th receiver to record 1,000 career receptions.

Smith was a player that has cast polarizing image across the league. His passion has been lauded by many but has also put Smith in some precarious situations, including a fight with former Carolina Panthers teammate Ken Lucas back in 2008.

His retirement letter will only add to the legacy of one of the NFL’s all-time greatest trash talkers. Luckily for NFL defensive backs, they won’t have to contend with No. 89 anymore.

In an offense that has struggled to move the ball consistently, Smith’s ability will surely be missed.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on