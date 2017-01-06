Steve Smith Sr. Officially Files Retirement Letter With NFL

The wide receiver made it clear after Sunday’s season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals that his 16-year career was over, and that became official Friday morning when he sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
And true to form, Smith even trash talked defensive backs in the formal letter.
It’s official my letter to the @NFL #agent89 out ✌#stevesmithsr #RavensFlock #SSmithWPMOYchallenge pic.twitter.com/CMW2PXDPkd
— Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) January 6, 2017
Smith built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume over the course of his career, and finished with 1,031 catches (12th all-time NFL ranking) for 14,731 receiving yards (seventh all-time) and 89 total touchdowns.
“I enjoyed it, but it’s over and done. I know it’s my time,” Smith said last week. “People tell me I should play another year and I probably could. But what I’d lose, I’m not willing to risk.”