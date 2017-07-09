Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

By news@wgmd.com -
22

Steve Torrence beats Antron Brown in the Top Fuel final at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago.

More NASCAR Videos

Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING

Just now

Kasey Kahne spins out Trevor Bayne through turn one in Kentucky

Kasey Kahne spins out Trevor Bayne through turn one in Kentucky

17 hours ago

Watch Brad Keselowski get loose and take out Jimmie Johnson at Kentucky

Watch Brad Keselowski get loose and take out Jimmie Johnson at Kentucky

17 hours ago

Martin Truex Jr. dominates in overtime in Kentucky as Kenseth and Dillon wreck behind him

Martin Truex Jr. dominates in overtime in Kentucky as Kenseth and Dillon wreck behind him

17 hours ago

Kyle Busch takes checkered flag at XFINITY race in Kentucky

Kyle Busch takes checkered flag at XFINITY race in Kentucky

1 day ago

Matt Kenseth addresses his plans for 2018, future with JGR

Matt Kenseth addresses his plans for 2018, future with JGR

1 day ago

More NASCAR Videos»

FOX Fantasy Auto Form a Racing Team, Compete for Prizes

Play Now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR