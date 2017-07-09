Steve Torrence beats Antron Brown in the Top Fuel final at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals in Chicago.
Steve Torrence Wins Top Fuel Final at Chicago | 2017 NHRA DRAG RACING
Just now
