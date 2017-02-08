Steven Adams is so thoughtful and kind.

And absolutely savage.

While holding court with reporters on Wednesday, Adams noticed something was amiss with the arm of an intern from The Franchise 107.7, the Oklahoma-based flagship radio station for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Being the kind-hearted man-boy he is, Adams lodged an inquiry into what was wrong.

Then, once he found out it was a basketball-related injury, he did the only sensible thing he could — eviscerate teammate/mustache brother/folding chair-hater Enes Kanter:

“Punch a chair or anything?”

Classic.

For those who don’t remember — either because they are Utah Jazz fans who hold a grudge or have spent the better part of the NBA season in seclusion watching another inferior sport that involves an egg-shaped pigskin and dudes in oft-transparent spandex — Kanter suffered a fractured forearm because he punched a chair during Oklahoma City’s Jan. 26 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

If you’re wondering what that looked like or just want to relive the moment in all its glory, here ya go:

Kanter won’t take offense to Adams’ quippy jabs, because the two are bros. And even if he does get bent out of shape, all he can do is take it.

After all, he knows the rules: punch a chair and you’re automatically slated for punchline duty until such a time when another player inflicts injury upon himself by resorting to fisticuffs with another obscure inanimate object.

For Kanter’s sake, here’s hoping Russell Westbrook breaks a nail while trying to snap Billy Donovan’s clipboard in half after the head coach draws up a crunch-time play that ends with a Kyle Singler three rather than a Brody iso.

