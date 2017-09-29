Steven Kellam Found Guilty of Double Murder in Millsboro & More

The leader of a crime network that operated in Sussex and Kent Counties has been convicted on multiple charges – including the murder of two men during a home in January of 2014 at a home on Harmon’s Hill Road in Millsboro. A Superior Court jury has found 37 year old Steven Kellam of Seaford guilty of the two murders – but also charges of organized crime and racketeering, home invasion, and other offenses. He will spend the rest of his life in prison – he will be sentenced later this year. Kellam’s is the last case to be resolved of the five men involved in the Harmon’s Hill murders. His criminal enterprise ended in 2015 with “Operation In the House” – a joint investigation by Delaware State Police and the DOJ.

In addition to Kellam’s conviction:

Richard Robinson pled guilty in December 2016 to Murder Second Degree, Organized Crime and Racketeering, 2 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, 1 count of Conspiracy First Degree, and 1 count of Burglary First Degree.

Rhamir Waples was convicted by a jury in March 2017 of 2 counts of Murder First Degree, 15 counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, 1 count of Home Invasion, 2 counts of Robbery First Degree, and 1 count of Conspiracy Second Degree.

Shamir Stratton pled guilty in December 2016 to Home Invasion, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Robbery First Degree, and Conspiracy Second Degree.

Carlton Gibbs pled guilty in May 2017 to Robbery Second Degree.

