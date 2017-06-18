Steven Souza Jr. hits first grand slam on first Father’s Day as a dad

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer on Mother’s Day and added a grand slam on Father’s Day on Sunday afternoon.
